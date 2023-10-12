‘On the way up’ – Wrexham vs Salford City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs Salford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

Wrexham got back to winning ways last time out, defeating Crawley Town 1-0 away from home. They had drawn the two games prior, though they came against fellow play-off hopefuls Mansfield Town and Crewe Alexandra.

Phil Parkinson’s side now sit 7th in the League Two table. They’re only two points away from the automatic promotion spots and four away from leaders Notts County.

As for Salford City, they’ve made an impressive return to form. Questions were being asked if Neil Wood was the man to lead the Ammies forward but after three consecutive wins, those fears have been allayed.

They’re now 13th in the table, four points away from the play-offs after beating Crewe Alexandra 4-2 in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This should prove to be an intriguing counter, and I’m not quite sure which way it will go.

“Wrexham boast a strong home record and are good value for their place in the League Two play-off spots but Salford City are starting to get back to their best. The Ammies will definitely pose problems for the hosts, who’ve shown they’re not the tightest defensive outfit going at times this year.

“Salford have great momentum coming into this one. They’re on the way up the league and with the wind in their sails, they might have enough to snatch something from this. I’ll back the visitors to get a point in an entertaining tie.”

Wrexham vs Salford City prediction: 2-2

Harry Mail

“Wrexham have adapted well to life in League Two following their promotion from the National League. They have managed to tighten up their defence over recent weeks as well so should be in confident mood.

“Salford made a slow start to this season but appear to have turned a corner now. Neil Wood’s men have won their last three league games on the spin.

“This should be a close game based on recent form and I don’t think there will be much to split the two teams.”

Wrexham vs Salford City prediction: 1-1