‘Major asset’ – Appleton makes bold statement on Ipswich Town loanee amid big Charlton Athletic boost

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Panutche Camara should be back in training next week, backing the Ipswich Town loanee to become a ‘major asset’.

Charlton Athletic landed midfielder Camara on loan in the summer. He had endured an injury-hit first year at Ipswich Town and unfortunately, he’s struggled for fitness in the early stages of his time at The Valley too.

The 26-year-old appeared in the Addicks’ first three games of the League One season but hasn’t been seen in action since the 2-1 loss to Bristol Rovers back in August due to a foot injury.

Now though, a big update has emerged on his recovery.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Appleton revealed that barring any new setbacks, Camara is on course for a return to training next week after partaking in some ball work with the Charlton Athletic sport science team. He said:

“He has been on the grass with the [sports science] lads doing some ball work. All being well, as long as there are no major issues this week, he should be hopefully with the group next week at some point. He should be joining in again with the group at some point next week.”

It seems pretty clear just how highly Appleton values the former Plymouth Argyle midfielder too. He tipped Camara to become a ‘major asset’ upon his return to fitness having come up against him as an opposition manager before.

“Pan is proven at this level and I know what he is capable of from coming up against him as an opposition manager,” he added.

“It is not as if I need to do my work on Pan in any way, shape or form; I know what he is about and he will be a major asset to us once he is fit and raring to go.”

A huge boost

Charlton Athletic haven’t been lucky enough to see the best of Camara just yet. In fact, Ipswich Town fans haven’t seen him at full tilt since signing him from Plymouth Argyle last summer, but there should be no doubt about what he can bring to Appleton’s side.

The boss is obviously a huge admirer of his abilities and if he can stay fit and get to the levels he showed with the Pilgrims, there’s no reason why he can’t become one of the third-tier’s standout midfielders again.

Camara is a progressive midfielder who shows no fear in carrying the ball forward. His return to fitness will be a huge boost to an already-strong Addicks midfield department, so it will be hoped there are no setbacks in his bid to get back to 100%.