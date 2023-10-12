Leeds United rivalling top European club for impressive youngster, Whites have already scouted him

Leeds United have scouted young Swedish goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist this month, reports claim.

Leeds United will no doubt look to bolster in the January transfer window, with Daniel Farke hoping to guide the Whites to an immediate return to the Premier League after relegation last season.

And there’s a new name on the club’s radar in Tornqvist.

Reports coming out of Sweden (via Sport Witness) say that Leeds United and Danish giants FC Copenhagen fancy the 21-year-old goalkeeper, who has recently been scouted by Leeds and others.

Leeds signed Karl Darlow in the summer. The club were perhaps expecting Illan Meslier to move on but he remains at the club; January could well see interest in the Frenchman reignite, though.

Darlow then would come into the starting XI and Farke would perhaps fancy a new shot-stopper for the bench, with Tornqvist now looking like that new player.

After the opening 11 games of the Championship season, Leeds United sit in 5th place of the table and have only lost one of their last nine in the league.

Leeds United looking for a new no.1?

Leeds United currently have two very good first-team goalkeepers in Meslier and Darlow.

Meslier though could easily attract transfer interest in January and with Darlow as a back up, Leeds could quite easily sell knowing that they have a very good alternative.

But Farke and Leeds would then need another commendable name for the bench, and perhaps someone who Leeds could look to in the long-term, with Tornqvist looking like an exciting name.

He’s clearly turning heads in Sweden. Leeds may well have had him on their radar for a while now and they may have already done their homework, with a January bid potentially in the pipelines.

Leeds though may need to focus on strengthening other areas in January, with the race for promotion looking like a very tough one.