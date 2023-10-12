Huddersfield Town bring in free agent on trial following Salford City departure

Huddersfield Town are taking a look at Stephan Padrao on trial following his exit from Salford City, as detailed on their official club website.

Huddersfield Town are casting their eyes over the youngster. He played and scored in their 5-1 B team win over Rotherham United earlier this week.

Padrao, 18, cut ties with Salford at the end of last season. The League Two side decided against offering him a contract when his previous deal expired in late June.

He has since been weighing up his options in the game with the Terriers now handing him a chance to show them what he can do.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Huddersfield eyeing youngster

Huddersfield could see Padrao as one for the future and the fact he scored against the Millers will have boosted his chances of a permanent switch.

The teenager could be a worth a gamble by the Championship side and would obviously initially link up with their B team if he was to join in the end.

Pedrao has already experienced life at a Football League club experience at Salford in the last campaign. Their first-team lost in the fourth tier play-offs last term to North West rivals Stockport County over two legs and are aiming for promotion to League One again under Neil Wood.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are currently focused on rising up the table under new boss Darren Moore. Neil Warnock kept them up last season but has since left the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers drew 0-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last time out. Moore will now be looking to use the current international break to assess his newly inherited squad and prepare for the games that lie ahead.