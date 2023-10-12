‘Finding their feet now’ – Carlisle United vs Leyton Orient prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Carlisle United vs Leyton Orient prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Carlisle United secured an impressive 3-1 away win at Bolton Wanderers in their last League One outing. Jordan Gibson scored a hat-trick for the Cumbrians against the Trotters.

Paul Simpson’s side were promoted from League Two last term after winning in the play-off final against Stockport County at Wembley. They are currently sat in 20th position in the third tier table.

Leyton Orient are went up in the last campaign alongside their upcoming opponents. The O’s are three points better off so far in 16th position.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is a tough one to call because both sides head into the match on the back of league wins. Carlisle won at Bolton and Leyton Orient beat Reading at home last time out.

“Both teams will be in confident mood. Jordan Gibson will be eager to get more goals for the hosts after bagging three against the Trotters and he has proved to be a handful so far this term.

“Leyton Orient had a tricky start to life back in League One and they didn’t win until their fifth match. They appear to be finding their feet now and have only lost once in their last five.

“However, I don’t think there is much to split them between their upcoming opponents so for that reason I’ll go for a draw.”

Carlisle United vs Leyton Orient prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This is a tricky game to call. Orient are on a decent run of form but after that big win against Bolton, Carlisle should be riding a serious wave of momentum coming into this weekend’s game.

“The outcome of this will be a good indicator of the strides forward these teams have taken since promotion from League Two. I don’t think there’ll be much to split them either.

“Orient have only one win away from home but the hosts have only a single victory on home turf too. I’m going to sit on the fence and go for a 1-1 draw.”

Carlisle United vs Leyton Orient prediction: 1-1