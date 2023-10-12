Early update emerges on Ipswich Town man’s injury sustained on international break

Ipswich Town star Wes Burns has returned to the club for assessment on a shoulder injury sustained with Wales, Phil Cadden has reported.

Ipswich Town winger Burns has been a star performer for Kieran McKenna’s side in the early stages of the season. As a result, he landed a spot in Rob Page’s Wales squad again for the current round of international fixtures.

The 28-year-old was handed a start in the home clash with Gibraltar on Wednesday night too. However, concerns were immediately raised when he was forced off in the early stages of the 4-0 win with a shoulder injury.

Now, following the blow, an early update has emerged from reporter Cadden.

Writing on X, Cadden confirmed that Burns has returned to Ipswich Town early for assessment of his injury. As a result, youngsters Joe Low and Charlie Savage of Wycombe Wanderers and Reading respectively will remain with the senior squad.

Wes Burns has returned to Ipswich for an assessment on his shoulder injury. Charlie Savage and Joe Low to remain with the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 squad for 🇭🇷 on Sunday. — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) October 11, 2023

Fingers crossed

Burns has been a mainstay for McKenna in the early stages of the season so the hope will be that this new blow isn’t too serious. The Welshman has started every Championship game, managing a goal and an assist from the right-hand side amid Ipswich Town’s fantastic start to the campaign.

Thankfully, the Tractor Boys have the depth in their squad to manage if Burns is cast to the sidelines for a spell. Regardless of that though, his absence will be a blow.

Now, all the club can do is wait for the result of their tests before planning on the best way to move forward.

In his absence, the likes of Omari Hutchinson and Marcus Harness could battle for a starting spot. Kayden Jackson, though naturally a striker, is another option on the right-hand side if Burns is forced out.