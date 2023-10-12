Dewsbury-Hall wanted and more: Leicester City transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Leicester City sit at the top of the Championship table having won 10 of their 11 league games so far. Maresca’s men are two points ahead of Ipswich Town, who also have only one defeat to their name.

The Foxes boast one of the strongest second-tier squads we’ve seen on paper. While there were some big departures after relegation, a good amount of star players were maintained despite summer interest.

The hope will be that they can be kept looking ahead to January too, perhaps with a couple more new faces on the way in as well.

It looks as though Leicester City are keeping their eyes on some potential additions too. While no names have been concretely linked since deadline day, it has emerged that the Foxes have been spotted on a scouting mission in Portugal.

O Jogo (via Sport Witness) reported that club scouts were in attendance of a Liga Portugal clash between Porto and Portimonense earlier this month. The hosts won 1-0, but it remains to be seen who was on the Foxes’ radar.

While rumours have been limited since the summer, there has been speculation over potential departures.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Hamza Choudhury‘s situation was said to have put him on other clubs’ radars with his deal up in 2024 before Leicester City opted to act. He’s since committed his future to the club until 2027.

One rumour that could yet come to fruition is Patson Daka to Brentford. FootballTransfers claimed he’s eyed by the Bees as a potential Ivan Toney replacement while Bournemouth are also interested still. The 25-year-old is down the pecking order under Maresca and seems like a feasible winter departure.

However, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a player Leicester City should be doing all they can to keep.

The midfield talisman had interest in the summer and since then, it has been rumoured that he’s an option for Fulham. However, it is said their chances of tempting him away from the Foxes depend on the Championship club’s promotion prospects, and at the moment, they’re looking pretty strong.