Derby County’s fears eased as Warne issues new update on top scorer’s injury

Derby County could have striker Martyn Waghorn available against Shrewsbury Town after scans revealed minimal damage to his hamstring.

Derby County reunited with forward Waghorn in the summer. He signed following his exit from Huddersfield Town and impressed in unlikely circumstances, catching the eye in Craig Forsyth’s testimonial to land himself a deal.

The 33-year-old has been a hit on his return too. He’s netted six goals in 10 League One games for the Rams, making him their top scorer across all competitions at this early juncture.

There were concerns raised when Waghorn was absent from the EFL Trophy win over Notts County earlier this week. However, any fears have now been allayed in a fresh update from manager Paul Warne.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Warne stated that while the experienced striker has damage to his hamstring, it is only minimal. As a result, he could be back in training before the return to action against Shrewsbury Town and could be in contention.

“Waggy sort of felt his hamstring,” he explained.

“He had a scan and has a low grade one B or something. He will probably be around 10 days and by the time we are back again he might have trained for two or three days. He might be available.”

There was positive news on Callum Elder (hernia), Joe Ward (heel) and Tyreece John Jules (thigh) too. The trio could also be in the reckoning, though midfielder Liam Thompson will likely remain out through his quad injury.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

A welcome boost

While it remains to be seen if the next week or so can be safely navigated with no new setbacks, it will be refreshing for Derby County fans and manager Warne to get some positive news on the injury front.

They’ve had a number of players sidelined through long-term issues in the early stages of the season, perhaps preventing them from finding their true strongest XI. There’s necessary cover across the squad but having a wider selection of players available will give Warne a welcome headache.

Waghorn will be keen to add to his tally again once he’s back to 100% but he’s got competition for the spot as Warne’s striker. James Collins is just behind him on five goals, four of which have come in his last five outings.