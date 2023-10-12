Data estimates how much Swansea City talent Nathan Wood is worth

Swansea City have some promising players in their ranks and centre-back Nathan Wood might be one of the pick of the bunch.

Swansea City recruited defender Wood from Middlesbrough last summer. He had been on the fringes of Boro’s first-team for a little while, spending spells on loan with Crewe Alexandra and Hibernian to gain senior experience.

He was widely touted as a bright prospect at the Riverside but it is South Wales where he’s really taken strides forward. Wood was a regular in Russell Martin’s backline last season and has retained his place under Michael Duff this year, only recently dropping out of the team due to injury.

Wood has been a regular at youth level for England and has two U21s caps to his name too.

But just how much is Wood worth?

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Wood’s Swansea City transfer value

As an England youth international and Championship regular at only 21, Wood looks set for a bright future. He’s a top modern day centre-back, showing capabilities in possession alongside with his defensive and physical attributes.

That has seen him appear on the radars of top clubs before. Arsenal and Spurs were said to be admirers earlier this year, with former boss Martin making a bold attempt to bring him to Southampton in a £10m deal earlier this summer.

But, according to FootballTransfers, Wood’s expected transfer value comes in at €4.8m, or £4.1m.

On the surface, that seems low, especially given the bids that came in from the Saints during the summer. However, it must be noted that Wood currently sees his Swansea City contract expire at the end of this season. That could be an explanation behind the fairly low estimate.

Once back from injury, if Wood can get back to his best and ends up penning a new deal with the Swans, you’d fancy him to fetch the club a healthy profit in the years to come.