Data estimates how much Leicester City talent Kasey McAteer is worth

Leicester City sit in 1st place of the Championship table as things stand, having won 10 of their opening 11 games of the season.

Leicester City have made light work of the Championship so far this season.

Many thought they’d do well, but few thought they’d be doing this well; they’ve won all but one of their opening league games so far and already have a 10 point lead over Preston North End in 3rd.

New boss Enzo Maresca saw his star players leave in the summer. But his side made some good signings, and Maresca is also getting the best out of those who were already at the club.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is shining, and so too is youngster Kasey McAteer; he’s scored four goals in seven league outings for the Foxes this season, after spending time with AFC Wimbledon in League Two just last season.

How much is McAteer currently worth?

McAteer is a product of the Leicester City academy. He’s stepped up following the summer departures of names like James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, and much to the surprise of many with McAteer having very little experience going into this season.

And according to FootballTransfers, the 21-year-old is currently wort just €0.5million, or £0.43million at the time of writing.

That’ll largely be because of his lack of first-team experience with relatively uninspiring loan spells with Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon being his only experiences.

In fact, McAteer had only made one league appearance for Leicester before this season. But Maresca is utilising the youngster well and getting the most out of him.

McAteer could yet play a key role for Leicester this season as the Foxes eye an immediate return to the Premier League, which, so far looks like it could be very achievable this season.

Leicester return to action vs Swansea City later in the month.