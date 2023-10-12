Data estimates how much Ipswich Town loan man Brandon Williams is worth

Ipswich Town didn’t go all out in the summer transfer window. But those they’ve signed have improved the side.

Ipswich Town currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the season.

The Tractor Boys are showing no signs of slowing down and look like definite title contenders in the Championship, with Kieran McKenna and his players having earned widespread praise this season.

And one player who’s received praise of late is Brandon Williams. The man on loan from Manchester United has become an increasingly important player, putting in a Man of the Match performance vs Preston last time out.

But how much is Williams worth?

Ipswich Town in for Williams?

Ipswich Town don’t have an option to buy Williams. But having seen how impressive he’s been so far, and with promotion to the Premier League a real possibility, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Tractor Boys look into a permanent deal for the 23-year-old at some point.

And as per FootballTransfers, Williams’ current transfer value is €2.3million, or £1.99million at the time of writing.

That number has plummeted in the past year though; as per the same source, Williams was worth close to £20million this time last year, but after falling out favour at United, his estimated transfer value has dropped rapidly.

Whilst impressing at Ipswich though, Williams’ value could at least be stabilising, if not increasing.

And the January transfer window could be the optimal time for Ipswich to look into a potential deal for Williams; not only because his stock may remain low come then, but it could also ensure that he stays at the club beyond January and beyond this season too.

Ipswich Town are back in action against strugglers Rotherham United in the Championship later this month.