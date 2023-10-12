Data estimates how much Birmingham City talent Jordan James is worth

Birmingham City have seen some top prospects emerge from their academy over the years, and Jordan James is among the latest tipped for a bright future.

Birmingham City midfielder James only turned 19 over the summer but he’s been around the first-team picture for a while now. The Welshman broke into the team towards the end of 2021, making 20 Championship appearances in his first season.

He looked to be on the path many Blues starlets before him had followed but while he stayed in the first-team ranks last season, the vast majority of his outings came as a substitute. That has continued in the 2023/24 campaign, with only one of James’ nine Championship appearances coming as a start.

James is a full Wales international, quite a feat for someone of his age. He’s already got 69 Birmingham City appearances to his name too, so a bright future awaits the Hereford-born talent.

But just how much is James worth?

James’ Birmingham City transfer value

James is under contract at Birmingham City until the summer of 2025, though a 12-month extension option is included in this deal. That protects his future at the club for the next couple years, but there’s no reason why he won’t attract admiring glances.

He was linked with a Premier League move after his breakthrough and earlier this year, it was claimed Blackburn Rovers had eyed him as a potential Adam Wharton placement.

Now, according to FootballTransfers, James has an expected transfer value of €3.3m, or £2.8m at the time of writing.

That figure might seem low for a four-time Wales international with 69 club appearances to his name at only 19. However, the use of James mainly as a substitute over the past year or so may be an explanation behind the fairly low sum. In January of this year, he was at his highest value, coming in at €6.2m, or £5.3m.

With Wayne Rooney now in charge, it will be intriguing to see if James can force his way into the starting XI. An increase in minutes will only aid his development and increase his value further.