Cardiff City need to revisit summer interest in Welsh international in January – Opinion

Cardiff City have started the 2023/24 season much better than most expected them to do so.

Cardiff City are often tipped for relegation from the Championship. And many were thinking that the Bluebirds would struggle again this time round.

But Erol Bulut’s side find themsleves in 8th place of the table after the opening 11 games of the season, having already put 17 points on the board.

And the Bluebirds are scoring goals too, with 17 scored so far. But Bulut is still lacking an out and out goal-scorer who could perhaps fire his side to an unexpected top six finish this season.

Though the answer could be very close to home; Kieffer Moore.

The former Cardiff City man was on target for Wales last night, scoring twice in their 4-0 win over Gibraltar despite having barely played for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season.

Moore has featured just four times in the top flight for the Cherries, with all of those performances coming in the second half of games.

Cardiff City were credited with an interest in Moore in the summer transfer window just gone.

Should Cardiff City target Moore?

Cardiff City are in a good place right now. They’re looking like dark horses in the race for top six and as ever with teams in this position, January business could dictate where they end up.

And a prolific no.9 is often decisive in the play-off picture. Cardiff are currently lacking one but they’re still scoring goals, so with the addition of someone like Moore, Cardiff could really start romping up the table.

He’s out of favour at Bournemouth but with the Cherries struggling in the top flight, Moore could yet work his way into contention; especially after his performance for Wales last night.

But should he remain out of contention come January then expect there to be plenty of interest.