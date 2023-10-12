‘Can see them getting something’ – AFC Wimbledon vs Bradford City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their AFC Wimbledon vs Bradford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

AFC Wimbledon come into this weekend’s clash with Bradford City sitting 4th in the League Two table. Johnnie Jackson’s side have still lost only one game in the league this season, leaving them just three points off leaders Notts County.

Last time out, the Dons played out a 0-0 draw with the unbeaten Mansfield Town. The draw means Jackson’s men are still unbeaten away from home in League Two.

As for Bradford City, they picked up a much-needed win at home to Swindon Town. It marked the first game after Mark Hughes’ exit, with a Bobby Pointon goal securing the vital victory.

Under the caretaker management of midfielder Kevin McDonald, the Bantams will be hoping to pick up another good result. However, they’ll know they’re in for a tough test against the Dons.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Jackson’s men are looking good this season but their weakness is their home form. The vast majority of their success has come on road, winning just once and falling to their sole defeat on home soil.

“That has to give the visitors some hope coming into this one. These are the games Bradford need to try and take something from if they’re to make meaningful moves up the table post-Hughes, and I can see them getting something here.

“I’m not sure if they’ll have enough to take all three points but I’ll back Bradford to take a good point from this.”

AFC Wimbledon vs Bradford City prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“AFC Wimbledon have made a really impressive start to the season. They are 4th in the table and are only behind 3rd place Gillingham by a single point meaning they could rise into the automatic places if they beat Bradford.

“However, they will be in for a tough clash against the Bantams and although they haven’t made the best start to the new season, they still have some top players at League Two level that can hurt terms, such as striker Andy Cook.

“I fancy the visitors to get a win here. Kevin McDonald is in interim charge and has won both of his two games so far at the helm following Mark Hughes’ exit and he’s getting the best of the team.”

AFC Wimbledon vs Bradford City prediction: 0-1