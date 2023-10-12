‘Building some serious momentum’ – Harrogate Town vs Stockport County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Harrogate Town vs Stockport County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Harrogate Town head into their upcoming League Two fixture in good spirits after winning their last league outing. They won 2-1 away at Newport County.

Simon Weaver’s side are 15th in the table after picking up 16 points from their first 12 matches. The Yorkshire club are only four points off the play-offs.

As for Stockport, they have catapulted themselves up the division over recent weeks. They are 2nd behind table toppers Notts County by a single point now.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Harrogate haven’t been in bad form recently so could be tricky opponents for Stockport. Simon Weaver’s side have lost only once in their last five games in the league.

“They have picked up wins against Salford City, MK Dons and Newport County so won’t lie down on Saturday. However, their upcoming opponents are on fire at the moment.

“Dave Challinor’s side are building some serious momentum and have won their last seven in all competitions. I can’t see past the Hatters getting another win here.”

Harrogate Town vs Stockport County prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“Simon Weaver deserves plaudits for the way his side have turned things round in recent weeks. Morale and confidence will have been boosted over recent weeks but with Stockport County coming to town, Harrogate might struggle here.

“Stockport have been electric in recent weeks, rising from the lower reaches of the league all the way to 2nd. They’re not conceded much and the form of Olaofe and Barry in attack has been fantastic.

“Harrogate have been impressive of late but this will be a real test for them. I can see Stockport claiming another win here.”

Harrogate Town vs Stockport County prediction: 0-2