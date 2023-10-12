Bristol Rovers cast eyes over free agent after Blackburn Rovers exit

Bristol Rovers are casting their eyes over Daniel Ayala on trial following his exit from Blackburn Rovers, according to a report by BristolLive.

Bristol Rovers are allowing the defender to train with them has he hunts for a new club. They are currently sat in 13th place in the League One table.

Ayala, 32, cut ties with Blackburn at the end of last season. His contract at Ewood Park expired in late June and he has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

BristolLive claim the Gas’ stance on signing him is unclear the moment. His spell with Joey Barton’s side is a chance for him to build up his fitness levels at least for the time being.

Bristol Rovers eye defender

Bristol Rovers will have a decision to make as to whether to offer terms to Ayala. He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 343 appearances in his career to date.

The ex-Spain youth international moved to England as a youngster in 2007 to join Liverpool after a stint in the academy at Sevilla.

He went on to play five times for the Reds’ first-team during his time on the books at Anfield, as well as having loan spells away at Hull City and Derby County to gain experience in the Championship.

Norwich City then lured him away from Merseyside on a permanent basis in 2011 and he has since gone on to play for Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and lastly Blackburn in the second tier.

Ayala still has time on his side and will be considering his options following his summer release. He would have to drop down a division if he eventually ends up joining Bristol Rovers.