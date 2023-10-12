Aston Villa and Crystal Palace among sides eyeing Norwich City star, Canaries set to take action

Norwich City are ready to offer Jonathan Rowe a new contract amid interest from Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United, as per TEAMtalk.

Norwich City man Rowe has been a revelation in the early stages of the season. He’s been in and around the first-team for some time but the winger has emerged as a vital part of David Wagner’s squad.

The 20-year-old has notched seven goals and two assists in 13 games across all competitions this season, starring on the left or right-wing and through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

Rowe’s output has landed him a place in England’s U21s squad and now, he’s on the radars of some top clubs.

TEAMtalk claims all of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United have taken an interest in the in-form attacker. Amid the admiring glances, Norwich City are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

Rowe’s current deal runs until the summer of 2025, so the Canaries are ready to offer him a new deal in an effort to fend off the interest in his services.

A new star on the up

Norwich City have seen some top talents emerge through their ranks over the years, some of which have remained in their first-team squad while others have headed for pastures new. One of those made a move away in the summer, with Nottingham Forest swooping for Andrew Omobamidele.

Rowe certainly looks like the next big thing to emerge from Carrow Road but given the Canaries’ ambitions, they’ll be hoping to retain his services for a little longer yet. The offer of a new deal would affirm their stance over the prized attacker, but time will tell if they can come to an agreement.

Norwich City are determined to rise from the Championship and losing Rowe would be a blow to their efforts.