Archie Gray interest and more: Leeds United transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Leeds United currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the season.

Leeds United have had a rocky season so far. But Daniel Farke’s side have been gaining momentum over the past few weeks, with a run of one defeat in nine Championship outings seeing them in the top six.

And Farke has a lot of thanks to give to his new signings. Joel Piroe has already scored five goals in the league whilst Ethan Ampadu has been in fine form as well.

It wasn’t a busy summer window in terms of incomings, but in terms of outgoings, Leeds had a lot of work to do. And since the transfer window closed on September 1st, there’s been a few Leeds United transfer stories, with the biggest of which regarding Archie Gray.

The 17-year-old has thoroughly impressed this season, with reports last month creditting Crystal Palace and Everton with an interest in the youngster who’s now played in all 11 of Leeds’ opening league fixtures this season.

Another Leeds United youngster in headlines is Sam Greenwood. He’s currently on loan at Middlesbrough where he’s been getting some game time, with the 21-year-old scoring his first goal in the 4-0 win at Sunderland last time out.

After that game it was revealed that Boro actually have a £1.5million option to buy the Leeds United man.

Elsewhere, Football Insider recently claimed that Leeds want to secure Wilfried Gnonto‘s future at the club, after Everton tried and failed to sign the Italian in the summer.

They say that Leeds want to secure the long-term future of Gnonto despite him currently being under contract at Elland Road until 2027.

One player who did leave Leeds in the summer is Robin Koch. The defender joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan and reports after deadline day revealed that the German side could pursue a permanent move after cashing in on Randal Kolo Muani.

Lastly, it’s recently been claimed that Leeds are still owed money from Barcelona over the previous sale of Raphinha.

The Brazilian signed for Barcelona in 2022 with the Spanish giants paying £50million for his services. But reports coming out of the Catalan say that Leeds are still owed more than £33million of that £50million fee.

Leeds United return to action vs Norwich City later in the month.