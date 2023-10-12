‘Another defeat’ – MK Dons vs Barrow prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their MK Dons vs Barrow prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

MK Dons come into this weekend’s fixture in a poor run of form. The Dons are without a League Two victory in seven games and as a result, they’ve dropped all the way down to 16th.

As a result, pressure is piling on the shoulders of manager Graham Alexander early into his tenure. Some supporters have been calling for a change before too much ground is lost in the promotion fight but the boss is remaining resilient.

As for Barrow, they’re going through a patchy run as well. They’ve won just one of their last five league games, drawing two and losing two in that run as well.

Pete Wild’s side sit 12th place in the table, one point ahead of this weekend’s opponents.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“MK Dons need a win. The general mood at the club is souring with every passing week and amid this poor run, pressure is growing on manager Alexander to turn this around.

“They managed to pick up some good results in the early stages of the season but the early momentum they had has waned.

“An inconsistent Barrow side isn’t a bad opponent to face at the moment though. The Bluebirds have only one win away from home but while they’ve had this patchy run, they have faced some tough sides.

“I don’t think the hosts’ fortunes change here. I reckon they’ll fall to another defeat.”

MK Dons vs Barrow prediction: 0-1

Harry Mail

“I have been surprised by MK Dons’ fall in form and they need to start picking up more wins. Pressure is mounting on Graham Alexander to start getting some results with promotion their aim before a ball was kicked.

“As for Barrow, they are only four points off the play-offs and are no pushovers under Pete Wild. They will be confident of getting a result this weekend.

“The Bluebirds haven’t won in their last three away outings in the league though so I’ll go for a draw here.”

MK Dons vs Barrow prediction: 1-1