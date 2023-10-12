Altrincham looking at free agent after Crewe Alexandra exit

Altrincham have taken Sean Lawton on trial following his exit from Crewe Alexandra, as per AltyFiles.

The National League side are casting their eyes over the defender. He played in their Cheshire Cup clash earlier this week against 1874 Northwich, as confirmed on their X account.

Lawton, 20, cut ties with Crewe at the end of last season. His contract with the League Two side expired at the end of June.

He has since been available as a free agent and has been weighing up his next move in the game as Alty now take a look at him along with fellow trialists Bruno Andrade and Hayden Lindley.

Opportunity for departed Crewe man

Lawton’s trial at Altrincham is a chance to show the fifth tier outfit what he can do. It is also an opportunity for him to keep up his fitness levels.

He rose up through the academy at Crewe and was a regular for the Cheshire side at various youth levels. He was handed his first scholarship deal back in 2020 before penning professional terms last year.

The Crewe-born man made his senior debut in a League One clash against Sunderland in March 2022. However, he only went on to play once more for the Railwaymen.

He was given the green light to leave on loan for the first time when Nantwich Town came calling in August last year. He made 24 appearances for the non-league club in all competitions to get some experience under his belt.

Lawton then spent time with Hereford on a temporary basis in the last campaign to further boost his development. The youngster played twice for the National League North outfit before returning to his parent.

Crewe made the tough decision not to extend his stay when he came back from the Bulls and he is now being looked at by Altrincham.