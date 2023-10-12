Adam Wharton eyed and more: Blackburn Rovers transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Blackburn Rovers haven’t had the easiest start to the new season and will be keen to find some form after the international break.

Blackburn Rovers sit 17th in the Championship table. They ended a four-game losing streak in their final game before the break, defeating strugglers QPR 4-0 away from home in a much-needed victory.

Jon Dahl Tomasson made a string of fresh additions over the summer window, making use of the loan market as well as moving for permanent signings. Depending on how the coming months go though, there could still be movement on the transfer front in January.

Some potential targets have emerged in the weeks since the end of the summer window too.

Blackburn Rovers may well be eyeing up a raid on a couple of Championship rivals, with Swansea City forward Liam Cullen rumoured to be one player on their radar. The Sun reported in September that with the Welshman’s deal up in the summer, Tomasson is taking an interest as he eyes potential attacking additions.

Another Championship player said to be on the transfer shortlist at Ewood Park is midfielder Jordan James. The Birmingham City talent hasn’t found a starting spot in the early stages of this season and is earmarked as a potential Adam Wharton replacement.

Speaking of Wharton, he’s inevitably drawn further admiring glances.

The Blackburn Rovers prodigy is said to be a player of interest to Premier League giants Manchester United. Newcastle United – who were keen in the summer – are reportedly looking to make another move for him in January too.

Last but not least is actually a player who left Blackburn Rovers in the summer: Daniel Ayala.

While no longer on the books in Lancashire, he may well stay in the EFL. League One side Bristol Rovers have brought the Spanish centre-back in on trial as he looks for his first club since leaving Rovers.