£60m+ on Harry Maguire: 5 times Leicester City made a huge profit in the transfer market

Leicester City made their share of money in the summer transfer window just gone, thanks to some big player sales.

Leicester City, after relegation from the Premier League, were bound to see a lot of movement in the transfer market.

Plenty of new names arrived and have helped Enzo Maresca’s side to an impressive start to the season. But a number of other names left too, with the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes going for big sums.

And the Foxes aren’t strangers to a big player sale either. Here we look at five times the Foxes made a huge profit in the transfer market…

Riyad Mahrez – £59.5m profit

Many forget that Mahrez actually joined Leicester City in January 2014; midway through their promotion-wining season in the Championship.

He went on to become a modern club legend, playing a key role in the club’s title-winning 2015/16 season before moving to Manchester City in the summer of 2018.

City paid £60million for the player that Leicester paid less than half-a-million pounds for, having since left City for Saudi outfit Al-Ahli.

N’Golo Kante – £26.4m profit

Kante is another memorable name from Leicester’s title-winning campaign.

He played a key role that year, in what was his only year at the King Power Stadium after Leicester City signed him for just £5.6million from French club Caen.

Chelsea snapped him up in 2016 for £32million, but Kante is another now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia.

Harry Maguire – £63m profit

The England and Manchester United man remains Leicester City’s most expensive player sale at £80million, and the world’s most expensive defender too.

He left for United in the summer of 2019 after a successful two year spell at Leicester City where he made 76 total appearances for the Foxes, who originally signed him from Hull City for a fee rising up to £17million.

Wesley Fofana – £38.5m profit

Not only was Fofana an expensive signing for the Foxes, he was also an expensive sale too.

Leicester City paid £36.5million for him in 2020 and eventually sold him to Chelsea for £75million last year, with Fofana having since made 15 Premier League outings for the club, but none this season due to injury.

James Maddison – £20m profit

Lastly, Maddison is another player Leicester made a tidy profit on in the transfer market, and the most recent player sale on this list too.

The Foxes paid £20million to Norwich City to sign Maddison back in 2018, and they certainly got their money’s worth before cashing in for £40million in the summer just gone.

Maddison is now shining with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.