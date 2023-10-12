3 potential Jonathan Rowe replacements Norwich City should keep in mind amid new PL links

Norwich City have seen academy graduate Jonathan Rowe become a standout player this season, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Norwich City have had Rowe knocking on the door of a regular first-team role for a while now. However, after making a fantastic start to the season, his place in the Championship club’s starting XI has been nailed down.

The 20-year-old – while playing on either the left or right – has notched seven goals and two assists in 13 games across all competitions. Unsurprisingly, that form has caught the eye, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United all said to have shown an interest in recent weeks.

TEAMtalk‘s report states Norwich City plan on offering Rowe a new deal to try and fend off the interest but in case he’s tempted away, here are three potential replacements the Canaries should keep in mind.

Kwame Poku – Peterborough United

Poku has been one of League One‘s most exciting players for a while now. He’s a tricky winger with electric pace and he looks a player destined to play at a higher level in the years to come, so Norwich City should keep him in mind as an option.

The 22-year-old mainly plays off the right but can operate on the left or as an attacking midfielder too. The Posh star has two goals and three assists to his name in 11 league games this season.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Crystal Palace

Rak-Sakyi made a name for himself with a return of 15 goals and nine assists for Charlton Athletic last season but after plenty of summer speculation, he ended up staying at Crystal Palace given their lack of depth out wide.

If that can be addressed in January, it seems likely that Rak-Sakyi will be sanctioned a move away. If he is, Norwich City should be among those keen.

Gabriel Pec – Vasco da Gama

Last but not least is 22-year-old Brazilian winger Gabriel Pec. It’s a more left-field suggestion that the two domestic options listed prior, but Norwich City aren’t afraid to dip into the South American market and doing so for a Rowe replacement could prove fruitful.

Pec can play or either wing or through the middle as a striker or in behind the no.9. He’s spent his entire career with Vasco da Gama so a shot in England could prove tempting. In the 2022/23 campaign, he managed 12 goals and four assists in 38 games for a struggling side.