Wrexham boss Parkinson hails ‘faultless’ 23-year-old who he has an option to buy in January

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has hailed goalkeeper Luke McNicholas after their cup win last night.

Wrexham beat fellow League Two side Crewe Alexandra 3-0 away in the Papa John’s Trophy. Jordan Tunnicliffe, Jordan Davies and Luke Young were on the scoresheet.

McNicholas, 23, has had to wait for his chance to shine since joining the Welsh outfit in the last transfer window. He joined on a short-term deal from Sligo Rovers and the club have an option to land him permanently in January, as detailed on their website.

Parkinson has told the official YouTube channel: “Luke in goal I thought was faultless. His handling was immaculate. He’s had to wait for his chance and he’s took it tonight. There was so many positives from the senior boys, not that I ever doubted they would be brilliant. They led the group tonight.”

Wrexham man hailed

Wrexham landed McNicholas to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department. He competes with Arthur Okonkwo and Mark Howard for the number one spot.

Prior to his switch to the Racecourse Ground, he had spells at Manulla, Finn Harps and Cliftonville as a youngster before becoming the first choice ‘keeper at Sligo.

He has caught the eye in the League of Ireland over recent times and made 48 appearances for his parent club before heading out the exit door on a temporary basis.

McNicholas’ contract expires in 2024 but Wrexham could lure him away on a permanent basis this winter if they decide to hand him a longer term contract.

For now though, the Red Dragons will be eager to keep their current run of form going. They have managed to tighten up their defence over recent weeks after they were leaking too many goals.

Parkinson’s side won 1-0 away at Crawley Town last time out in the league. They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Salford City.