‘Where do I fit in?’ – Derby County man admits fears over future amid successful return to Warne’s XI

Derby County man Tom Barkhuizen has admitted he had feared for his future at the club amid his recent return to action.

Derby County added winger Barkhuizen to their ranks in the summer of 2022, bringing him in on a free transfer after his deal at Preston North End expired. He managed six goals and five assists in 48 games for the Rams in his first campaign but in the latter stages of the season, the 30-year-old dropped out of the starting XI.

Barkhuizen was still making appearances as a substitute but after calf problems disrupted his start to the season, some thought the winger could be on the fringes of Paul Warne’s side this season and potentially heading for the exit door.

However, he’s been in good form since his return. He netted on his first game back against Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy and managed two assists off the bench in the 3-1 win over Blackpool earlier this month.

Now though, Barkhuizen has admitted that he had his own concerns over where he might fit in at Pride Park this season. Speaking with the Rams Daily podcast (as quoted by Dominic Dietrich on X), he said:

“When we’re playing 3-5-2, we’re signing wing-backs, number 10s and four strikers I’m kind of thinking, where do I fit in?”

A part to play still?

Barkhuizen has looked bright in his return from injury and has now started three of the last four games across all competitions. Time will tell if he can keep his place in the side for the foreseeable but especially when Warne opts against deploying wing-backs, natural wingers like him will likely feature.

Injuries have hindered Warne’s ability to nail down his true strongest XI in this early stage but while he’s getting his chance to impress, Barkhuizen will be determined to prove he deserves a spot in the lineup on a long-term basis.

His deal is up at the end of this season, so a decision will need to be made on his future at the club at some point this campaign.