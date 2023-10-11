Trusted reporter: Spurs initially wanted to sell defender to Leeds United for £15m

Leeds United signed two players on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer; Joe Rodon and Djed Spence.

Leeds United eventually had a fairly impressive summer transfer window after a very subdued start to proceedings.

Daniel Farke managed to sign names like Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe who’ve since shone, whilst the likes of Rodon and Spence will no doubt prove to be shrewd acquisitions too.

Spence is currently sidelined and has played just 10 minutes of Championship football for Leeds. Rodon meanwhile had featured in eight of Leeds’ opening 11 league fixtures, looking the part when he’s played.

And writing for The Athletic, Phil Hay has since revealed that Tottenham originally wanted to offload Rodon on a permanent deal.

Hay writes that Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear made good relations with Spurs in a bid to bring in Rodon and Spence, but that Rodon’s arrival originated ‘from a starting point of Spurs asking for a permanent bid in the region of £15million’.

Leeds started the 2023/24 season slowly but have since won three of their last four in the league, finding themselves in 5th place of the Championship table for this month’s international break.

Rodon to Leeds United

Leeds made two very good loan signings in Rodon and Spence. And they spent well on the likes of Ampadu and Piroe.

Learning that Spurs initially wanted to sell Rodon isn’t all that surprising given his Spurs struggles so far, and it seems like Leeds wanted to spend their money elsewhere on the pitch.

Piroe and Ampadu are two very good, permanent signings and with Rodon unlikely to come back into contention at Spurs, a permanent deal could be an option later down the line.

Leeds though will be fully focussed on getting more points on the board, and closing the gap to the top two ahead of the run in to Christmas and New Year.

Leeds return to action vs Norwich City later in the month.