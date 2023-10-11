‘Suited him’ – Derby County boss Warne hails 22-year-old after Notts County win

Derby County boss Paul Warne has heaped praise on Louie Sibley after their win last night.

Derby County beat Notts County 2-1 at Meadow Lane in the Papa John’s Trophy. Sibley was on the scoresheet twice for the League One side.

The 22-year-old was handed a start by the Rams and grasped his opportunity. His goals came either side of each half.

Warne was impressed with what he say and told the club website afterwards: “I’m pleased for Sibs to get a couple of goals.

“He hit the bar early on too so he could have had a hat-trick. It’s good for Sibs, his finishing was good. I’m pleased for him and this game suited him. People aren’t happy when they aren’t in the team so when you give them an opportunity, it’s their chance to shine and he can be pleased.”

Derby man shines

Sibley will take plenty of confidence from his brace against Notts County. He has now given his manager something to think about with his team selections in the league.

Derby are 8th in the table after the first 11 games and head into the international break sat two points outside the play-offs.

They drew 1-1 away at Cheltenham Town in their last outing and have a clash against Shrewsbury Town up next on Saturday 21st October as they look to rise into the top six.

Sibley has been on the books of the Rams for his whole career to date. He rose up through the academy at Pride Park and was a regular at various youth levels.

The versatile midfielder, who is an England youth international, first got his chance with the senior team back in the 2019/20 campaign.

He has since made 135 appearances in all competitions and will be aiming to help his side gain promotion back to the Championship this term, as well as potentially getting cup success too after their win over Notts County.

Derby put out a strong team against the Magpies with the likes of James Collins, Max Bird, Sonny Bradley and Conor Hourihane given starts.