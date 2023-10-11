Stoke City dealt another major injury blow with key player out for significant period of time

Stoke City are expecting to be without centre-back and captain Ben Wilmot for at least three months, reports StokeonTrent Live.

Stoke City were without Wilmot, 23, for the last outing vs Leicester City, after the centre-back collided with the post in the previous 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton, injuring his knee.

And now it looks like Wilmot will spend the next three months on the sidelines, coming after another lengthy injury blow which ruled him out of the end of last season.

Speaking to StokeonTrent Live, Potters boss Alex Neil had his say on Wilmot:

“Since I’ve been here, Ben has played every single match for me when he’s been available so I think everyone will know how highly I rate him.

“We made him captain for the cup game at Bournemouth because I think we need to nurture his leadership skills. I think he’s got that in him. So for him to suffer this injury now is a big blow for us and for him.”

Stoke City yesterday confirmed the signing of free agent defender Ciaran Clark, so expect him to replace Wilmot in the starting XI for as long as Wilmot is out.

And Wilmot joins a number of his Stoke teammates on the sidelines with all of Tyrese Campbell, Lynden Gooch, Ryan Mmaee, Michael Rose, Enda Stevens, Emre Tezgel, and Lewis Baker currently out injured.

The Potters have lost seven of their opening 11 Championship games this season and find themselves down in 21st place of the table.

Wilmot out for Stoke City

Things just go from bad to worse for Stoke City this season.

They’ve already conceded 17 goals this season and so losing arguably their best defender is a huge blow, and to lose him for such a long time as well.

Clark’s arrival definitely comes at a good time. But it’s certainly a tough spell for Stoke right now and the clock is surely ticking for Neil who’s been facing growing criticism from fans.

The Potters return to action vs Sunderland after the break, with three tough games coming up against the Black Cats, Leeds United, and then Middlesbrough.