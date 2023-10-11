Sheffield Wednesday dealt unexpected blow as summer arrival undergoes hip operation

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Juan Delgado has undergone hip surgery, it has been said on the Chilean national team’s website.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited Chilean international Delgado in the summer transfer window. He arrived from Pacos Ferreira on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal and had been a regular under Xisco Munoz prior to the Spaniard’s sacking.

The 30-year-old has been deployed in a range of positions. While most natural on the right, Delgado mainly played on the left for Munoz, either as a full-back, wing-back or winger.

He had played a part in all 10 Championship games before missing out on the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Now, it seems his omission from the squad was due to injury.

Delgado had been included in Chile’s squad for their upcoming international fixtures but as announced on La Roja’s website, the Sheffield Wednesday man has been forced to withdraw. He has undergone hip surgery as a result, and time will tell how long he faces out.

A tough start

While Delgado’s start to the season hasn’t been the easiest, it has been in tough circumstances. Sheffield Wednesday have been pretty disastrous across the board and having to adjust to a new league and new home whilst playing out of position can’t be easy.

A change in manager now awaits, providing another new factor for Delgado and the Sheffield Wednesday squad to adjust to. Hopefully, whoever the new boss may be, Delgado can get more of a chance to prove himself in his natural role on the right once he’s back from injury.

Until that moment comes though, the Chilean will be remaining focused on getting back to full fitness after going under the knife recently.