Phil Hay shares Leeds United director’s key role in £10.5m statement deal for new star

Leeds United made an eye-catching move for Dutch striker Piroe in the summer. He had enjoyed a starring stint with Swansea City and after his return of 46 goals in 96 games, many thought he’d be destined for the Premier League.

However, it was the Whites who pulled off the deal for Piroe. It made for a statement to the rest of the Championship, and he’s proven worth the money in the early stages of his time at Elland Road.

Now, an interesting detail of Leeds United’s pursuit has emerged from Phil Hay of The Athletic.

In a fresh report, it is revealed that technical director Gretar Steinsson opted to contact Swansea City’s owners directly, before touching base with the recruitment team. That move from Steinsson got progress started on the deal, which cost an initial fee of a reported £10.5m.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

A key deal

As touched on before, Piroe was a player many believed would be destined for top-flight football after Swansea City. Joining a team like Leeds United with promotion ambitions means he still stands a good chance of rising to the Premier League, but you’d have thought he’d head straight there.

It was Leeds who got the deal done though and with Steinsson making the move to contact the ownership directly, it got the wheels moving before any obstacles could emerge in talks directly with the Swans’ recruitment department.

It will be hoped Steinsson and co have some more smart moves up their sleeves in the years to come. Leeds United are in a rebuild process as they look to recover from a tough spell and getting recruitment right will be key in their bid to return to English football’s elite.