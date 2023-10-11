Peterborough United expect to sell 29-year-old early in January – deal up in 2024

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has said they expected to lose Jonson Clarke-Harris in the first week of the January window.

Peterborough United announced at the end of last season that talisman Clarke-Harris was among the players up for sale in the summer transfer window. In line with club policy, he was listed upon entering the last 12 months of his contract.

Given his scoring record for the Posh, many might have thought he’d be snapped up earlier but ultimately, all was left too late. Bristol Rovers tried to strike a deal to bring him back but it was not completed in time, leaving Clarke-Harris back at London Road.

The expectation has been that the Peterborough United striker will now leave in January. Now, it has been said the expectation is that he will do so early into the window.

Speaking on his podcast ‘The Hard Truth’ (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), Posh chairman and co-owner MacAnthony made the revelation. He said:

“We expect to lose Jonson Clarke-Harris in the first week of January and we’re just trying to get ahead of the game.

“That’s why we signed Jacob Wakeling and Malik Mothersille.

“Malik should start playing at the end of the month. There’s a shortage of free-scoring strikers, but we hope we have found a couple.”

On the move

It’s no surprise that Clarke-Harris will be on the move in January, and it only makes sense for a deal to be done early. That way, Peterborough United and whoever buys him can avoid a similar situation to the one that unfolded in the latter stages of the summer.

It will also mean that Posh have ample time to reinvest the money into other areas of the squad if they wish.

While still at the club, Clarke-Harris will be looking to do all he can to help set Posh up well for the rest of the season. He’s notched 80 goals in 160 games for the club, with six of his strikes coming this campaign. Wherever he goes next, the 29-year-old will be widely tipped to enjoy a similar level of success, especially if he remains in League One.