‘No real idea’ – Bradford City caretaker boss unsure about managerial situation

Bradford City caretaker boss Kevin McDonald has admitted he has ‘no real idea’ whether he will still be in charge by the weekend.

Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Mark Hughes last week. The League Two side are currently weighing up their options.

McDonald, 34, was placed in interim charge. His side have won both games with him at the helm against Swindon Town in the league and Grimsby Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

He has provided this latest update about his situation in an interview with BBC West Yorkshire:“Again, I’ll speak to Ryan (Sparks) tonight and see what is said.

“I assume until a new manager is appointed I will be on the side or on the pitch or whatever it may be. I have no real idea. I will just take it day by day and see how we go.”

Bradford managerial latest

Bradford have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their next manager. They made the play-offs last season and are aiming for promotion to League One.

The fact the players are performing under McDonald means there is no real rush to make an appointment. He obviously has the backing of the team and is getting the best out of them at the moment.

He was signed as a player over the summer to inject more experience into the Bantams’ ranks. The former Sheffield United, Wolves and Fulham man has made over 55o appearances in his career to date.

The Scotsman spent time with Exeter City in the third tier last term but became a free agent at the end of June when his contract expired.

Bradford’s next match is against AFC Wimbledon away this Saturday and McDonald will take the match unless someone comes in beforehand. He seems relaxed about the situation and will be focused on a third straight win in a row under his guidance.

The Bantams are 14th in the table and are four points off the top seven.