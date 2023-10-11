John Mousinho refuses to close the door on potential Portsmouth swoop for 22-year-old

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has refused to close the door on a move for free agent Josh Martin with decision time nearing.

Portsmouth’s summer transfer window saw them completely revamp the squad. Manager John Mousinho led the makeover with the help of the recruitment team and club hierarchy and looking at the ranks, there isn’t many glaring weak spots.

However, Pompey are still free to make free agent signings if they wish. One player without a club who has been training with the League One leaders is ex-Norwich City man Josh Martin, though Mousinho said himself that a deal seemed unlikely given his satisfaction with the squad.

Now though, Mousinho has issued an update on Martin’s position, and it seems the door isn’t closed.

Speaking to The News, he confirmed the 22-year-old is still training with Portsmouth and said that decision time is nearing. He said:

“Josh trained with us again on Tuesday. What we wanted to do was get the Gillingham game out of the way because we have a natural break and will see where things sit.

“We have another training session this morning which he will be part of – and then we’ll go from there.

“As it stands at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a desperate need to add to the squad, although that’s not to say we’re looking at Josh and completely dismissing him.”

Mousinho later said that Martin has been good during his stint with the club, backing him to find success wherever he may find himself.

Portsmouth’s options out wide

Portsmouth have had injuries in the wide areas but they’ve managed well. Mousinho has versatile attackers and forward-thinking midfielders in his ranks who have been able to slot in and with injuries subsiding, more numbers are available now.

Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi have both had spells on the sidelines but they’ve been back in action. Among the other wing options are Abu Kamara and the currently sidelined Anthony Scully, while left-back Jack Sparkes can offer cover there too.

The signing of Martin would provide a bit more depth when injuries hit but in the event Portsmouth have a fully fit squad, they could risk being a bit overstocked there.

Martin is a promising player and has been based in the area of late but time will tell if Pompey take the chance to sign him. If not, it shouldn’t be long before he lands a new team.