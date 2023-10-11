‘Inside and out’ – Arsenal loan man Charlie Patino names 3 Swansea City teammates who he’s learning from

Swansea City signed midfielder Charlie Patino on loan from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Swansea City made a number of positive signings in the summer transfer window, with Patino proving to be one of them.

The on loan Arsenal man has featured in nine of Swansea’s 11 opening Championship games, scoring once and grabbing himself three assists.

He’s been impressing Swans fans and he’s played a key part in the club’s turnaround of late, regularly starting games and regularly creating goal-scoring chances.

And speaking to the club, Patino has discussed his time on loan so far, singling out three Swansea teammates who he’s been learning from; midfielders Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, and Joe Allen.

Patino said:

“I am loving being here, I love coming into the training ground at Fairwood every day. It’s great to working with and learning from payers like Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton and Joe Allen who have so much experience at this level.

“They know the game in my position inside and out. It’s going to help me develop on and off the pitch. I want to keep improving.”

Swansea City went the first seven games of the season without a win in the league. But Michael Duff’s side have since won their last four to now find themselves in 12th place of the Championship table.

Patino at Swansea City

Arsenal loaned Patino to Blackpool last season. He got a lot of game time and a lot of exposure in the Championship, but playing in a struggling side wasn’t the best bet for Patino.

Now though, playing in a much more confident and much more attacking side, we’re starting to see why Patino is so highly rated.

There’s still definite room for improvement and Duff needs to manage him well. But Patino is showing his quality and his potential and Arsenal will be delighted that he’s doing so well.

And playing in a team with players like Grimes, Fulton, and Allen especially, who have so much experience and so much knowledge in midfield, will only ever be beneficial for Patino.