Huddersfield Town looking at free agent after Tottenham Hotspur exit

Huddersfield Town are taking a look at Kallum Cesay following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur, as per a report by YorkshireLive.

Huddersfield Town are casting their eyes over the free agent ahead of a potential swoop. He has been available since the end of June.

Cesay, 21, cut ties with Tottenham at the end of last season. His contract with the Premier League side expired and they decided against extending his stay.

YorkshireLive report he played for the Terriers’ B in the Central League Cup against Rotherham United yesterday. They won 5-1.

Huddersfield take look at trialist

Huddersfield could see Cesay as one for the future as they consider a swoop. He is versatile and can play at either full-back or in midfield.

He has time on his side and has the potential to grow and develop in the future. The Terriers are currently sat in 19th place in the Championship and are three points above the drop zone.

Cesay, who is a Sierra Leone international with four caps under his belt so far, was on the books at West Ham before switching to Spurs.

He never made a senior appearance during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur and wasn’t loaned out. Instead, he was a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels.

Huddersfield have made a slow start to the new campaign and have already made a managerial change after parting company with Neil Warnock. Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was brought in as his replacement.

The Terriers have headed into the international break on the back of their 0-0 draw against Moore’s ex-employers at Hillsborough last Saturday. They have a big match up next at home to QPR on Saturday 21st October as they look to pick up more wins.