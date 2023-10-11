EFL pundit gives verdict on Preston North End’s play-off credentials after dip in form

Preston North End currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table, despite a run of three-straight defeats.

Preston North End were the last team in the Championship to pick up a defeat this season.

But their first league defeat of the season was followed by two more; Preston now sit in 3rd and already eight points behind Ipswich Town in 2nd, and 10 behind leaders Leicester City.

And having his say on Preston’s fortunes this season, Guardian reporter Ben Fisher said on a recent episode the Guardian’s Football Weekly podcast:

“They’ll do well to get in the play-offs. I think they do amazing on a fairly modest budget. I’ve got a lot of time for Ryan Lowe and the way they’re run I think is really impressive. But I wouldn’t necessarily expect them to be in 3rd at the end of the season.”

Last time out, Preston lost 4-2 away at Ipswich Town, with defeat at Leicester in the game before that.

It’s certainly been a tough run for the Lilywhites but it’s been a true test of their promotion credentials this season, and many may now be backing them to drop well out of the top six come the end of the season.

Preston North End’s chances this season

There’s a lot of teams in the running for top six; a lot of good teams too.

There’s the likes of Leeds United who we perhaps haven’t seen the best of yet. Then the likes of Sunderland who have been impressive, and a number of teams perhaps like Preston who may or may not make the play-offs.

So for Preston, competition is as rife as ever. The international break comes at a good time for the club and it’ll be interesting to see how they react to defeats vs the top two.

Up next for Lowe’s side is a home game vs Millwall later in the month.