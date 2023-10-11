Derby County in line for triple injury boost as Warne provides latest update

Derby County boss Paul Warne has said Joe Ward, Callum Elder and Tyreece John-Jules are all making good progress on their respective injury recoveries.

Derby County are back in League One action after the international break. They face Shrewsbury Town away next on Saturday 21st October.

They won 2-1 away at Notts County last night in the Papa John’s Trophy. Louie Sibley scored both goals at Meadow Lane.

Speaking afterwards, Warne provided this injury update to the official club website: “Wardy should be back in when we play again, Callum Elder is really close to being back in and John-Jules is close to being back in so all of a sudden we should have a plethora of amazing players to pick from and we’re going to need it with the Saturday-Tuesday run of matches coming up.”

Derby injury latest

Derby signed Ward over the summer but he has been out of action recently with a heel injury. He has made only four appearances for his new club so far this term, three of which have come in the league.

The winger was on the books at Peterborough United from 2017 to 2023 and went on to play 232 games for the Posh altogether, chipping in with 23 goals. However, he decided to leave London Road for a new challenge.

Elder was snapped up by the Rams following his exit from Hull City in the Championship. The Australia international helped the Tigers win the third tier title during his time in East Yorkshire.

Getting him back out on the pitch will be a big boost for Warne. He has also played for the likes of Leicester City and Wigan Athletic in the past.

John-Jules’ impending return will also give the Rams another option to pick from. The striker provides competition and depth in attacking areas.

He is on loan at Pride Park from Arsenal and has also had temporary stints away from the Gunners at Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town previously to gain experience.