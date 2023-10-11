Data estimates how much Watford talent Yaser Asprilla is worth

Watford have recruited some gems over the years and among their most promising players currently on the books is Yaser Asprilla.

Watford signed Asprilla in January 2022, bringing him in from Colombian side Envigado. He was loaned back to the club for the rest of that season but has been at Vicarage Road for good since last summer.

He’s played 49 times for the club across all competitions and at just 19, Asprilla already has three caps for Colombia. In fact, his debut came just a matter of weeks after Watford officially signed him.

It’s no secret how highly he’s rated by those back in his native and he’s viewed as a seriously bright prospect by those at the Championship club. Asprilla looks to have a fantastic future ahead of him and he could be another young star to land the Hornets a healthy windfall in the years to come.

But just what is Asprilla worth?

Asprilla’s Watford transfer value

As a highly-touted South American prospect, you would fancy Asprilla to fetch a decent fee if someone came in for him at this moment in time.

According to Football Transfers though, Asprilla’s expected market value comes in at €3.9m, or £3.3m at the time of writing. That comes in at just £800,000 more than Watford reportedly paid for him over a year-and-a-half ago, which may come as a bit of a surprise.

Asprilla is under contract with Watford until 2026, so they’re protected in terms of his contract for a few more years.

His value has been as high as €5m, or £4.3m. That was before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, in which he has only made three starts, so that could be an explanation for the recent drop in expected value.

Watford fans have been calling for Asprilla to be given more starting chances amid their struggles. Once he begins to start regularly, the hope will be that he can turn his promising outings into starring displays with an increased output of goals and assists.

Then, it seems inevitable that Asprilla’s stock will rise and top clubs could start to come in.