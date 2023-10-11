Data estimates how much QPR talent Sinclair Armstrong is worth

QPR have seen youngster Sinclair Armstrong become a regular starter under Gareth Ainsworth this season.

QPR have struggled so far in the Championship. But the emergence of young Irishman Armstrong has been one of very few positives for the club.

The 20-year-old has featured in all 11 of QPR’s opening league games this season, scoring once and grabbing two assists for the R’s who currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table.

Recent reports have revealed that the likes of Celtic and Crystal Palace have both scouted Armstrong this season. But the R’s are working on a new long-term deal for Armstrong, and apparently making progress on that front.

But how much is Armstrong worth?

Armstrong’s QPR transfer value

Armstrong is now in the final year of his current contract at QPR, and given his relative lack of experience and fairly poor goals return this season, he won’t be worth all that much.

But Armstrong is playing in a very poor QPR side. Ainsworth’s tactics arguably aren’t getting the best out of Armstrong who has proven his quality and potential this season, so playing in a better side would force his transfer value higher.

According to FootballTransfers, Armstrong’s current expected transfer value is €1million, or £0.86million at the time of writing.

That value has increased five-fold since the start of the year, though. Armstrong came into first-team contention in the second half of the last campaign and he’s since become an important player of the current first-team.

With a full season of exposure in the Championship, Armstrong will not only gain some very good experience but he’ll also see his expected transfer value shoot up.

If he can get some more goals under his belt and a few more assists as well, it’ll see QPR obtain a very valuable young player. But right now, securing his future beyond this season is the key.