Data estimates how much Norwich City talent Jonathan Rowe is worth

Norwich City have a new star striker in Jonathan Rowe.

Norwich City lost previous star striker Teemu Pukki at the end of last season. But Rowe has since stepped up, scoring six goals in 11 Championship appearances so far this season.

The Canaries academy graduate is one of the leading scorers in the league, with his goals having helped Norwich City to make a steady start to the season.

Despite wining just one of their last five, David Wagner’s side currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table and could yet be in top six contention come the end of the season.

If that’s to be the case then Rowe needs to maintain scoring form. But how much is the Englishman currently worth in today’s transfer market?

Jonathan Rowe’s Norwich City value

Rowe remains a very inexperienced player. He made his breakthrough in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and barely played last time round, featuring just three times in the Championship, but he’s certainly become a key player this season.

As per FootballTransfers, Rowe’s expected transfer value is currently €0.9million, or £0.78million at the time of writing.

That number has dropped from more than £2million during his Premier League breakthough, though his emergence this season is helping to stabilise that current drop in value.

And soon enough, his expected transfer value will start to rise again. He remains a very young player but he’s showing great ability this season, and a few more goals in the run up to January could really help to boost his value.

January could yet be a nervy time for Norwich where Rowe is considered; Premier League clubs are always looking for the next best striker and if Rowe’s scoring form continues then many clubs may start to think that he is the next best thing.

The Canaries return to action vs Leeds United after the international break.