Data estimates how much Middlesbrough talent Hayden Hackney is worth

Middlesbrough have some talented players in their ranks, but midfielder Hayden Hackney might just be the pick of the bunch.

Middlesbrough academy graduate Hackney has been a name fans of the club have had an eye on for some time now. He was a regular for Boro’s U18s and U21s before a loan stint with Scunthorpe United and since returning from the Iron, he’s become a mainstay.

Hackney nailed down a starting spot under the management of former England and Manchester United star Michael Carrick and has gone from strength to strength over the past year or so.

The 21-year-old has been arguably Boro’s standout in the early stages of the season. Hackney was one of the few who could keep their head held high amid their tough start and he’s been pivotal in their recent Championship turnaround.

With such a key role to play at his age, Hackney is bound to be catching the eye. But just what is the Middlesbrough star worth?

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Hackney’s Middlesbrough transfer value

Hackney is under a long-term contract at the Riverside Stadium. He penned a new deal earlier this year, keeping him on board until the summer of 2027. That will preserve his value for some time and could have gone a long way to fending off admirers in the short-term.

A whole host of clubs were linked with the Middlesbrough midfielder ahead of the transfer window. Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City were all said to have scouted him.

Rumours didn’t go much further, but those keen might have wished they’d pounced sooner rather than later.

According to FootballTransfers, Hackney’s expected transfer value is €10.6m, or £9.1m at the time of writing. That sum has risen exponentially in the early stages of the season, with his value estimated at only €3m during the summer (£2.5m).

It likely would have taken far more than that to prise Hackney away from Middlesbrough. However, given that he’s penned a new deal and improved even further, there’s no doubt that he’ll cost a pretty significant fee to sign on his current trajectory.