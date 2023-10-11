Data estimates how much Leeds United talent Archie Gray is worth

Leeds United have an emerging wonder kid on their hands in Archie Gray.

Leeds United have made a steady start to the 2023/24 season, with Daniel Farke’s side currently sitting in 5th place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the season.

The German put together a strong-looking side in the summer with some standout names emerging in Joel Piroe and Ethan Ampadu; both of which arrived for sizeable transfer fees.

But one player who’s become a key one under Farke is Gray. The 17-year-old academy graduate came into contention in the pre-season and has since featured in all 11 of Leeds’ opening Championship games, thoroughly impressing too.

But how much is Gray worth in today’s transfer market?

Gray shining with Leeds United

Leeds fans will say that Gray is already worth an eight-figure sum. And he may well be; he’s showing great skill and maturity this season, recently playing in an unfamiliar right-back position and doing well, showcasing his versatility as well.

But FootballTransfers put Gray’s current, expected transfer value at €6.5million, or £5.61million at the time of writing.

His expected transfer value has more than tripled in less than a year following his breakthrough this season, and if he continues to impress and play regularly in the Championship, then come the end of the season, he should be valued well above the £10million mark.

Expectations need to be managed though. Gray is still very young and often times these players break through and play with endless confidence, but one rough patch or one major injury could really derail his progression.

Farke though is a very experienced and level-headed coach. He’s getting the best out of Gray and there’s nothing to suggest that Gray won’t go on to have a fine season in the Championship.

But an impressive 2023/24 campaign could well lead to heavy Premier League interest next summer, and if Leeds aren’t a Premier League side come then, it could become very difficult to keep hold of their star youngster.