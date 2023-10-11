Data estimates how much Blackburn Rovers talent Adam Wharton is worth

Blackburn Rovers look to have one of the EFL’s top young talents on their hands in the form of midfielder Adam Wharton.

Blackburn Rovers’ move to appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as their new manager last year saw some new academy starlets emerge in the first-team picture. Wharton was amongst them and he’s arguably the best of the lot to break through.

His involvement was managed last year and injury kept him out at times but this season, the 19-year-old has been a regular. After appearing off the bench against West Brom on the opening day, Wharton went on a run of nine consecutive Championship starts, only seeing that run halted against QPR due to injury.

Wharton’s displays haven’t only caught the eyes of Blackburn Rovers and Championship fans either.

A whole host of Premier League clubs were linked with the midfielder over the summer. Newcastle United have kept a watchful eye, Everton proposed a swap deal and Manchester United are among his admirers, just to name a few.

He’s under contract at Ewood Park until 2027, but just how much is Wharton worth?

Wharton’s Blackburn Rovers transfer value

Top Championship talents have warranted big fees in years gone by and to agree to a sale of Wharton, Blackburn Rovers wanted a hefty fee in the summer. Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon that a price tag of up to £20m was slapped on the midfielder, perhaps the reason why a move didn’t come to fruition.

While £20m is a significant fee, the FootballTransfers valuation currently comes in at just €5.4m, or £4.6m at the time of writing.

Over the course of his breakthrough, Wharton’s value has risen exponentially. They had him valued at less than £100,000 prior to his Rovers debut and on his current trajectory, you can’t help but feel that estimated value is going to keep rising.

If one of the previous admirers was to come in for Wharton though, you have to think he will go for far above the estimated valuation.