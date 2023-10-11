Bolton Wanderers hand minutes to summer signing after recent injury

Bolton Wanderers gave some B team minutes to goalkeeper Joel Coleman yesterday, as detailed on their official club website.

Bolton Wanderers played AFC Fylde in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday afternoon. The League One side lost 3-2.

Coleman, 28, joined the Trotters over the summer on a free transfer. He has since made two cup appearances for his new club.

Their website says he was given some ‘game time’ against the Coasters after his recent return from injury. Luke Matheson was also handed a start.

Coleman was signed by Bolton to provide competition with Nathan Baxter for the number one spot. He has been on the bench over recent fixtures.

The fact he has played a full 90 minutes against Fylde now will boost his sharpness. The Bolton-born man joined his hometown club on a two-year deal.

He spent last term on the books at Ipswich Town and was part of their side who won promotion to the Championship under Kieran McKenna. However, he didn’t make an appearance for the Tractor Boys before heading out the exit door.

Coleman started out at Oldham Athletic and went on to play 45 games for the Latics as a youngster. The stopper left in 2016 and has since had other stints at Huddersfield Town, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town.

Bolton are currently sat in 6th position after the first 11 games of this campaign and are a point inside the top six above Wycombe Wanderers.

Ian Evatt’s side were beaten 3-1 at home by Carlisle United last time out. They will be eager to bounce back from that loss after the international break.

Their next clash is a home match against newly promoted Northampton Town. The Cobblers find themselves in 17th position.