Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney fancies Derby County raid with 4 potential targets

Birmingham City will give new boss Wayne Rooney money to spend in January, as per TEAMtalk, and Blues could target a number of Derby County players.

Birmingham City have today appointed former Derby County boss Rooney as their new manager.

It’s a move that has split opinion, but Blues fans are doing their best to stay positive and back their new manager, who comes into a side sitting in 6th place of the Championship table.

And it appears that Rooney will be heavily backed in the upcoming January transfer window, like he predecessor John Eustace was in the summer.

TEAMtalk have revealed this afternoon that Blues will give Rooney a ‘huge budget’ in January and that the 37-year-old will look to raid former club Derby County.

The same report thats that Louie Sibley, Liam Thompson, Eiran Cashin, and Max Bird ‘could all be targets’ for Birmingham City in the New Yar.

Derby County currently sit in 8th place of the League One table after a mixed 2023/24 season so far.

Rooney eyeing Derby County raid

Derby County still have a talented squad. But they’re not doing all that well in League One and so whether or not any of their current squad could come into Birmingham City and help elevate the club to where the owners want it, remains to be seen.

Cashin is a quality player and he could be a good target. Whilst Sibley, Thompson, and Bird are all good players, they may not be the calibre of player that Birmingham City really want right now.

Birmingham City look set to spend big in the New Year and it’ll be interesting to see where Rooney and his side look to bolster, with Blues’ squad currently looking very balanced.

It could quickly become an expensive project gone wrong, as we’ve seen so many times before in the Championship, so proper management is needed.