Barnsley boss Collins hails ‘quality player’ following impressive start to the season

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has hailed Callum Styles after his impressive start to the season.
Barnsley managed to keep hold of the Hungary international over the summer. He has since helped them rise to 3rd in the League One table.
Styles, 23, returned to Oakwell over pre-season after spending last term on loan at Millwall. He remains under contract until June 2025.
Collins has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “I am really enjoying working with him. He’s an international player, so who wouldn’t enjoy working with a quality player. His energy levels and attitude has been just what we have needed and been good.
“You could go through the team and they have all been really important and I have been delighted with them. But it’s been really good to have Callum.
“Away from the speculation, we have been able to focus on just football with him and let him enjoy his football and hopefully try and put him in a position where he can do that. I think his performances have been reflective of that. I think he is a young player who we can continue to help improve as well. He’s definitely helped us.”
Barnsley ace hailed
Barnsley swooped to sign Styles back in 2018 and he has since made 140 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit in all competitions.
He was on the books of the Tykes when they won promotion in his first year at the club and he will be looking to help them get back there in this campaign.
Prior to his move there, he broke into the first-team at Bury and played 47 times for the Shakers as a youngster, having previously been in Burnley’s academy.
The Hungary international was given the green light to leave Barnsley following their relegation from the second tier when Millwall came calling. He made 22 outings during his time in London but the Lions didn’t end up signing him permanently.
Styles was heavily linked with a move away in the last transfer window. Reporter Alan Nixon claimed on his Patreon page that Coventry City and Bristol City were keen on a move. However, nothing materialised before the deadline early last month.
Barnsley are back in action after the international break with an away trip to Leyton Orient. They won 1-0 away at Exeter City last time out.