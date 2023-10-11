Barnsley boss Collins hails ‘quality player’ following impressive start to the season

“Away from the speculation, we have been able to focus on just football with him and let him enjoy his football and hopefully try and put him in a position where he can do that. I think his performances have been reflective of that. I think he is a young player who we can continue to help improve as well. He’s definitely helped us.”

Barnsley ace hailed

Barnsley swooped to sign Styles back in 2018 and he has since made 140 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit in all competitions.

He was on the books of the Tykes when they won promotion in his first year at the club and he will be looking to help them get back there in this campaign.

Prior to his move there, he broke into the first-team at Bury and played 47 times for the Shakers as a youngster, having previously been in Burnley’s academy.

The Hungary international was given the green light to leave Barnsley following their relegation from the second tier when Millwall came calling. He made 22 outings during his time in London but the Lions didn’t end up signing him permanently.

Styles was heavily linked with a move away in the last transfer window. Reporter Alan Nixon claimed on his Patreon page that Coventry City and Bristol City were keen on a move. However, nothing materialised before the deadline early last month.

Barnsley are back in action after the international break with an away trip to Leyton Orient. They won 1-0 away at Exeter City last time out.