‘Always the plan’ – Blackpool boss Critchley explains why loan man has been recalled

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said it was ‘always the plan’ to recall Will Squires to play in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Blackpool beat Liverpool U21’s 5-2 at Bloomfield Road last night. Kylian Kouassi scored a hat-trick for the League One side with Albie Morgan and Andy Lyons scoring the other two.

Squires, 19, was brought back from his loan spell at Bamber Bridge to get some senior minutes. He was handed his first-team debut against the Reds.

Critchley has told the official club website: “It’s always a proud moment for a young boy to make their debut in the team and that’s where you have to give credit to the academy staff and all the people who work with him. I remember Will from my first time here and he’s definitely progressed physically and he’s benefitted from going out and getting first team football at Bamber Bridge.

“The reports back have been really positive, it was always the plan to call him back and play him in this game and I thought he gave us a really assured performance.”

Minutes for Blackpool youngster

Squires has risen up through the academy ranks at Blackpool and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent times.

He was part of their U18s side who won the Lancashire FA Pro-Youth Cup last year. The youngster played 44 times that season.

The Tangerines then handed him his first professional contract in May 2022 on an initial one-year deal. His stay was then extended for a further 12 months on top of that this past summer.

Critchley gave him the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis when Bamber Bridge came calling. He has since been getting senior experience under his belt to help boost his development.

Blackpool now have a decision on what to do with him next, whether that be another loan switch or to keep him in the squad. His contract expires next June.

The Seasiders are currently sat in 10th place in the third tier table as they eye promotion back to the Championship. They are four points off the play-offs after the first 11 games.

They face Stevenage at home this weekend as they look to build on their win over Liverpool’s development side.