5 times West Brom made a huge profit in the transfer market

West Brom have taken hits in the transfer market before. But the Baggies have also done their share of smart business.

West Brom may not have the best recent track record in the transfer market. The club has spent their share of money but it’s not always been money well-spent.

But to the Baggies’ credit, the club has often made profits on players, sometimes huge profits too, and here we look at five times the club made a tidy profit in the transfer market…

Matheus Pereira – £9m profit

The Brazilian was a hugely popular figure during his time at The Hawthorns. After an initial loan spell in which Pereira helped fire West Brom to promotion from the Championship, the Baggies forked out £9million to sign the midfielder, who went on to impress in the top flight.

But after just one season, Pereira headed to Al-Hilal, with the Saudi club paying an undisclosed fee for the player; Transfermarkt put that fee at £18million though.

Saido Berahino – £12m profit

Berahino burst onto the scene 10 seasons ago now; in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign where he featured in all but three of the Baggies’ Premier League games that year.

But it was the 2014/15 season that saw him come to life with Berahino scoring 14 goals. Stoke City eventually signed Berahino for £12million in January 2017, giving the Baggies a £12million profit on a player they brought though the academy.

Dara O’Shea – £7m profit

Dara O’Shea is another Baggies academy graduate who went on to go for big money.

The Baggies poached O’Shea from his native Ireland in 2015 and the 24-year-old went on to captain the club, making more than 100 appearances before being sold to Burnley in the summer.

The Clarets paid a reported fee of £7million for O’Shea.

Curtis Davies – £7m profit

Veteran defender Davies has played for three Midlands rivals; Aston Villa, Birmingham City, and West Brom, leaving the Baggies for Villa permanently in 2008.

West Brom originally paid £3million for Davies who they signed from Luton Town in 2005, with Aston Villa eventually paying a fee of £10million for Davies, as per Transfermarkt.

Lee Hughes – £4,620,001 profit

Hughes is a blast from the past. He spent four years with West Brom between 1997 and 2001, having been signed from Kidderminster Harriers for a final sum of £380,000.

Coventry City then broke their club record transfer to sign Hughes, buying him for a fee of £5,000,001; the Sky Blues had to exceed the £5million mark in order to trigger Hughes’ Baggies release clause.