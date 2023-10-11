5 times Ipswich Town made a huge profit in the transfer market

Ipswich Town have been a long time removed from their glory days, and that’s when the majority of their lucrative transfers were made.

Ipswich Town’s recruitment has been criticised over the years but under new ownership, they’re putting those tough times behind them. There’s no secret that the Tractor Boys have made a few big profits over the years though, especially on academy graduates.

With that said, we look at five times the Tractor Boys made a tidy profit in the transfer market…

Tyrone Mings – £7,990,000 profit

The early days of Mings’ career are well-known by now. He started out in Southampton’s academy but the now towering defender was let go for being too short. After a spell in Bristol Rovers’ academy, he spent spells in non-league with Yate Town and Chippenham, with Ipswich Town picking him up from the latter.

Town signed him for just £10,000 and in 2015, Bournemouth signed him for a reported £8m. Mings, although currently sidelined with an ACL injury, is now an Aston Villa and England regular.

Connor Wickham – £8m profit

Wickham came through Ipswich Town’s youth ranks and after 15 goals and four assists in 72 games, Sunderland snapped him up for an initial £8m. There were add-ons up to £12m, but it is not known how much they actually came to and if the clauses were triggered.

Now 30, Wickham is without a team. He was last with Cardiff City in the Championship.

Richard Wright – £5m profit

Another Ipswich Town academy graduate and another hefty profit.

Wright played 289 times for the Tractor Boys before a high-profile move to Arsenal in 2001, costing the Gunners a reported £5m. He would retire in 2016 while at Manchester City, where he is now a goalkeeper coach.

Kieron Dyer – £6.5m profit

At the time, midfielder Kieron Dyer was among the country’s most promising players. As such, he was signed by Sir Bobby Robson’s Newcastle United for an initial fee of £6.5m in the summer of 1999, marking a big profit on another academy graduate.

He would go on to make 33 England appearances and played 225 times in the Premier League. Dyer had a spell as a coach back at Portman Road but is now alongside ex-Ipswich boss Paul Cook at Chesterfield.

Darren Bent – £3m profit

Last but not least is Darren Bent. While the £3m fee Ipswich Town received for him isn’t quite on the level of some of the other inclusions, he would go on to make more big money moves after his exit.

Spurs paid £16.5m to sign him from Charlton Athletic in 2007. Two years later he cost Sunderland £10m and then, Aston Villa signed him in a deal worth up to £24m in January 2011.