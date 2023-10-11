5 times Charlton Athletic made a huge profit in the transfer market

Charlton Athletic have had some tough times in their recent history but over the years, they have made some sizeable profits in the transfer market.

Charlton Athletic are a far way away from the previous heights they hit in the early 2000s. However, despite their drop through the leagues, they’ve maintained an esteemed academy, bringing some top players through the ranks.

That has helped them make some hefty profits over the years, although not all the big gains made were through academy success stories. Here, we look at five times the Addicks made big profits in the transfer market…

Darren Bent – £13.5m profit

Perhaps one of the most notable Charlton Athletic academy products is Darren Bent, and he warranted some big fees over the years. After being signed from Ipswich Town for £3m, Bent earned a £16.5m move to Spurs following the Addicks’ relegation.

He would go on to make big money moves to Sunderland and Aston Villa before hanging up his boots in 2018.

Ademola Lookman – £11m profit

Another attacker to come through the Addicks’ ranks was Ademola Lookman. At the age of 19, Lookman had 12 goals in 49 games for Charlton and earned a move up the leagues to Everton, who paid £11m for his services.

Since then, he’s played nearly 100 times in the Premier League and is now on the books with Serie A side Atalanta BC. There, he has managed 17 goals and eight assists in 48 outings.

Joe Gomez – £3.5m profit

Defender Gomez was only 18 when he left Charlton Athletic for Liverpool in a £3.5m deal over eight years ago. He had broke into the Addicks’ first-team at 17 years old and has since played 182 times for the Anfield outfit.

The 26-year-old has also managed 11 caps for England.

Scott Parker – £10m profit

London-born Parker is the last of the academy graduates on this list. He too went on to enjoying a glittering career in the Premier League and since retiring, he’s gone into management, most recently holding a role with Club Brugge.

Chelsea signed Parker from Charlton Athletic in 2004, paying £10m. As an academy product, he cost the Addicks nothing to sign.

Danny Mills – £3.75m profit

Last but not least is defender Mills, who Charlton Athletic signed from Norwich City in 1998. At the time, he cost the club only £350,000. He was then sold to Leeds United for £4.1m just over a year later, landing the South London outfit a profit of £3.75m.